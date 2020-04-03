Colombian deliveries up 5% in February

ICR Newsroom By 03 April 2020

Cement dispatches in Colombia increased 5.3 per cent YoY to 1.025Mt in February 2020, according to the Colombian statistics office, DANE. In February 2019 dispatches reached 0.973Mt. Growth was particularly strong in the builders and contractors segment, which saw a 10.8 YoY expansion. Dispatches to the retail sector were up 3.6 per cent YoY while demand from ready-mix concrete companies was stable.



Cement production advanced 5.3 per cent to 1.037Mt in February when compared with February 2019, when cement plants produced 0.985Mt.



January-February 2020

In the year to date dispatches totalled 2.02Mt, representing a YoY increase of 6.9 per cent. In the first two months of 2019, production was 1.913Mt. Dispatches to the construction companies and contractors advanced 7.9 per cent while those to the retail sector increased by 7.6 per cent. However, ready-mix concrete firms reduced their offtake by 0.8 per cent.



Output from the country’s cement plants in the 2M20 grew by 8.7 per cent to 2.078Mt when compared with an output of 1.89Mt in the 2M19.

