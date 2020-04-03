Devki Group's Narendra Raval donates KES100m for oxygen

03 April 2020

Kenyan cement and steel businessman, Narendra Raval, CEO of the Devki Group, has donated KES100m to supply oxygen to government hospitals in the fight against COVID-19.

The COVID-19 outbreak has already killed 110 people in Kenya. "I hereby confirm the pledge to donate oxygen worth KES100m to all government hospitals throughout the country. Oxygen will be collected from our Mombasa, Ruiru, and Athi River Devki Steel Mills Ltd Factories in exchange of empty cylinders," he said in a letter.



"If the need arises, I am ready to pledge all my assets to save my country and the people of Kenya from the COVID-19-19 devil," Mr Naval posted on Twitter.

Published under