Teploozersky Cement completes kiln maintenance project

03 April 2020

Russia’s Teploozersky Cement (Vostok Cement), based in the Far Eastern district, has completed the scheduled maintenance of its No 3 rotary kiln.

Work on the kiln was focussed on correcting the position of the furnace units and repair. In addition, worn sections of the lining were corrected and operations have now resumed. The plant is currently completing the repair of Kiln 1.

