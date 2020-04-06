Cement sales on Fiji impacted by coronavirus

ICR Newsroom By 06 April 2020

Fijian cement producer Pacific Cement Ltd reported cement sales declined by 27 per cent YoY in March.



The company has lost an estimated US$750,000 in sales, according to General Manager, Sowani Tiudrola. Reduced market demand has resulted in Fiji Cement selling 3000t less.



Standard Concrete Industries also said market demand was 50 per cent down in March. The company has closed its Lautoka plant and its staff have been advised to take their leave until further notice, reported Fijian Broadcasting Corp.

