CemNet.com » Cement News » Chinese infrastructure construction sees boost

Chinese infrastructure construction sees boost

Chinese infrastructure construction sees boost
14 April 2020


Chinese infrastructure construction has reportedly been stepped up across the country as the government increases funding in the sector, states Xinhua News Agency.

The production and prices of construction materials, including cement and steel, have also seen an increase. The work resumption rate of the cement industry reached 94 per cent as of 6 April, according to data from the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology.

Published under Cement News

Tagged Under: China infrastructure cement prices COVID-19 coronavirus 