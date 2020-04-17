Carthage Cement sees 1Q turnover up 6%

Tunisia’s Carthage Cement reported a six per cent rise in turnover to TND63.617m (US$22m) in the 1Q20 when compared with TND59.771m in the equivalent period of 2019.



The company also announced it suspended production and sales of aggregates, clinker and ready-mix concrete from 20 March to reduce the spread of the coronavirus. The first quarter also included a technical shutdown for the annual maintenance campaign of the kiln line. As a result, clinker out put reached 145,815t on 31 March 2020.Carthage Cement’s annual cement production increased by eight per cent to 362,356t in the 1Q20, when compared with 335,003t in the 1Q19.



Domestic cement turnover was up by 33 per cent YoY, from TND41.648m to TND55.476m. Clinker sales to export markets resumed in the 1Q20, providing a turnover of TND0.832m.



Its aggregates business was impacted by the delay in the implementation of several public contracts while the ready-mix division reported a stable turnover at TND3.031m in the 1Q20.

