Yanbu Cement to reduce heat and power consumption

22 April 2020

Saudi-based Yanbu Cement Co(YCC) has signed an agreement in early 2020 for a considerable efficiency upgrade to be carried out by FLSmidth, focussing on reducing heat and power consumption.



With increased attention on sustainability in the region, YCC, located 400km north of Jeddah, has chosen FLSmidth to provide the equipment and carry out the installation, projected to bring significant reduction in heat and power consumption. The project includes the supply and installation of new top cyclones, cooler modifications and removal of old ESP filters.



"We are constantly on the lookout for more efficient ways to run the operation. With a project like this, we are not only reducing emissions, we are also cutting costs by minimising heat and power consumption. It is a win-win situation," explains Amr Nader, COO of Yanbu Cement. "Over the years, FLSmidth have proven to be a world-class provider of sustainable solutions and was the obvious choice to handle these upgrades."



FLSmidth was pleased to receive the order from Yanbu as it was a repeat order from a valued customer. "The order reaffirms our strong and long-lasting relationship with Yanbu," says Martin Paterson, who leads the upgrade sales department at FLSmidth. "We know the site and expect equipment to be delivered, installed and commissioned by end of 2020," Mr Paterson added.

