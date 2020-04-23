Indonesian March exports: cement falls, clinker up

Exports of cement from Indonesia have fallen by 49.8 per cent YoY to 55,769t in March 2020 when compared with March 2019 when cement exports reached 111,065t, according to data released by ASI, the country’s cement association.



However, clinker exports were reported to have seen a 12.6 per cent YoY increase to 512,192t in March 2020 from 454,877t in March 2019.



Total exports remained stable at 569,961t in March 2020 when compared with 565,942t in March 2019.



First quarter of 2020

In January-March 2020 Indonesia exported a total of 1.387Mt of cement and clinker, representing a decrease of 2.5 per cent YoY from 1.422Mt.



Cement exports from the country fell by 38.3 per cent YoY to 195,075t in the 1Q20 while clinker exports advanced by 7.8 per cent to 1.192Mt when compared with the 1Q19.









