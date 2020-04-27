Malaysia's cement association praises decision to reopen plants

Malaysia's Cement and Concrete Association (C&CA) has stated that opening cement factories under Phase 3 of the country’s Movement Control Order (MCO) will have a positive effect on the economy and save jobs.

C&CA Chairman, Datuk Yeoh Soo Keng, said the cement industry provided over 100,000 jobs, both directly and indirectly.

"C&CA lauds the government and the International Trade and Industry Ministry for their prompt action in allowing cement plants to resume operations to serve the local construction industry as well as export markets. Cement is the fundamental building material of the construction industry, essential for the continuity of critical construction projects. This approval granted to the cement industry to resume operations is a welcome reprieve," said the chairman.

The industry has been reporting losses over the last two years, with the COVID-19 pandemic having a further negative affect, according to the C&CA chairman.

