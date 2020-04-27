Cemex adds hygiene and safety protocols to minimise COVID-19 risk

Cemex has implemented more than 50 new hygiene and safety protocols to minimise the risk of COVID-19 contagion in its cement, ready-mix and aggregates operations.



"Due to this pandemic, we have complemented our existing protocols by developing and implementing special protocols and guidelines to protect our employees, communities and customers from COVID-19 risk," said Fernando A González, CEO of Cemex.



Cemex is also leveraging its existing digital technologies to limit physical contact and protect employees, customers and suppliers.

