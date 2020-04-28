Senegal sees another cement tax rise

Senegal’s President, Macky Sall, has imposed a tax of XOF2000/t (US$3.30/t) on cement to finance social housing, according to Le Quotidien.



The latest increase follows a XOF3000 hike only a few months earlier and cement producers have warned that the new tax will lead to a rise in cement prices and a spike in building material prices.



However, consumers have disputed the arguments of the cement companies and said that the rise has already occurred.

