Pakistan’s Dadabhoy Cement Industries Ltd narrows 9M loss

ICR Newsroom By 04 May 2020

Pakistan-based Dadabhoy Cement Industries Ltd reported an operating loss of PKR1.73m (US$10,796m) in the nine-month period ended 31 March 2020, compared to an operating loss of PKR8.748m in the 9MFY18-19.



Loss before taxation was down to PKR2.104m in the 9MFY19-20 from PKR10.303m the previous year’s nine-month result.



Loss after taxation fell to PKR2.104m in the 9MFY19-20, down from PKR11.228m in the year-ago equivalent period.

