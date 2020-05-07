GCCA publishes biodiversity guidelines for quarries

The Global Cement and Concrete Association (GCCA) has published new guidelines aimed at further improving the biodiversity performance of the industry's quarries.



The guidelines support the Association’s Sustainability Charter implementation. Member companies will use the guidelines to implement agreed good practices as well as a framework for reporting progress against key performance indicators (KPIs).



Benjamin Sporton, GCCA CEO, said: "These new guidelines are an important example of the ongoing collaborative work being undertaken by GCCA members to bring about improvements in performance across our industry. Biodiversity is just one area where collaboration and the sharing of good practice can bring about very positive outcomes for stakeholders including the local communities where our members operate."



In addition to the new guidelines, the GCCA has also announced today that it has joined ‘Business for Nature’, a global coalition bringing together influential organisations and forward-thinking businesses with the aim of demonstrating action to reverse nature loss.

