CemNet.com » Cement News » Gazakh Cement plant output stable in 4M20

By ICR Newsroom
11 May 2020


Gazakh Cement Plant LLC in Azerbaijan reported a stable output in the first four months of 2020. The company produced over 209,000t of cement and 273,000t of clinker. This represents an increase of 20 and 10 per cent, respectively when compared with 2018.


