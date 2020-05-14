Indonesian clinker exports up but cement exports contract

Indonesian cement producers have seen a 4.7 per cent uptick in clinker exports to 568,819t in April 2020 when compared with clinker export sales of 543,441t reported in April 2019, according to the country’s cement association, ASI.

However, cement exports plummeted to 19,300t in April 2020, representing an 83.2 per cent drop when compared with April 2019, when 115,052t of cement was exported from Indonesia.

As a result, total cement and clinker exports in April 2020 were down by 10.7 per cent YoY to 588,119t from 658,493t in the year-ago period.



4M20 exports

In the first four months of 2020 total exports fell 5.1 per cent YoY to 1.975Mt from 2.08Mt in the 4M19.

Clinker exports advanced 6.8 per cent YoY to 1.76Mt from 1.649Mt in the 4M19, but cement exports dropped 50.3 per cent YoY to 214,375t from 431,207t in the previous year’s period.

