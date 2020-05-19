Georgian producers seek support to stop cement dumping

Georgian cement producers have called for government support regarding the influx of cement imports into the country.

The country’s producers stated that Turkey is a significant contributor of imports, since it produces a large amount of building materials that are not domestically needed in such quantities. The state therefore gives its producers the opportunity to sell exports below market value, with Turkish cement in the Georgian market reportedly 30-40 per cent cheaper than market value, according to Prime News.

Referencing the increased difficulties caused by the coronavirus pandemic, producers have asked for government support to stop the dumping of cement into the market and to level the playing field.

