Uzbekistan resumes cement imports

By ICR Newsroom
26 May 2020


Uzbekistan has resumed the import of cement after the goverment’s 22 May resolution, reports Central Asia News.

On 23 April the country had temporarily suspended the import of cement due to the coronavirus pandemic. The measure was put in place to support domestic producers following a decline in demand as construction activity was halted.

