APMC's Rawang plant to close for upgrade programme

27 May 2020

Associated Pan Malaysia Cement (APMC), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Malayan Cement, reportedly released the majority of its employees a few weeks ago, according to The Edge. Furthermore, company operations reportedly stopped last year, after YTL Cement acquired 51 per cent of Malayan Cement.

In a response to a request for clarification from The Edge Malaysia, YTL Cement stated: "APMC’s Rawang plant, the nation’s first and oldest cement plant, will be undergoing a MYR200m (US$45.89m) rejuvenation programme. This historical icon, which has served Malaysia through its growth over the last seven decades, will be closed for three years for vital upgrades. Upon completion, it will become the country’s most modern, efficient and sustainable cement production facility.

"The plan includes a state-of-the-art research and development centre for building materials. This centre of excellence for construction innovation will create job opportunities and provide a platform for future collaboration with top universities and industries."

