Dominican cement demand up 7% in 2019

28 May 2020

The Dominican cement market expanded 7.2 per cent YoY to 4.7Mt in 2019. Consumption in 2018 reached 4.3Mta, according to the country’s cement association, Adocem.



Output by Dominican cement producers advanced four per cent YoY to 5,644.176t, representing a capacity utilisation rate of 81.5 per cent.



“In the current coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19) one of the main challenges to face lies in the need to establish a medium-term construction development horizon, based on the multiplier impact on the economy of the construction industry. which cement is an integral part,” said Adriano Brunetti, president of Adocem.



Bulk cement accounted for 26 per cent of deliveries while bagged cement (42.5kg bags) accounted for 74 per cent of total sales in 2019.

