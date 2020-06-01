CIMERWA appoints new CEO

Rwandan cement company, CIMERWA, recently appointed Albert Kipkemoi Sigei as its new CEO, succeeding Bheki Mthembu, whose term ended.
Mr Sigei, with more than 17 years of experience in the building materials sector, has a degree in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Nairobi, Kenya, as well as professional qualifications in accounting and information technology management. He comes to CIMERWA after a position as CEO of LafargeHolcim Malawi, following posts in Kenya, Egypt and Nigeria.
