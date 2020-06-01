Al Karama restarts Carthage Cement share sale

Following a forced break due to the coronavirus pandemic, Al Karama Holding, restarts the process to divest a stake in Carthage Cement to a strategic investor who is able to lead and develop the Tunisian cement producer.



The stake of shares up for sale at least 58.2 per cent, according to Il Boursa, a significant step-up from the 50.52 per cent initially up for offer when the company gauged interest on 15 December 2017. However, the final stake sold may be as high as 78 per cent.



Interested parties can obtain from 2 June 2020 the prequalification documents, which details the acquisition process, and meet prequalification requirements. Deadline for bids is 25 September 2020.

