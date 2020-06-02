CIMERWA to list on stock market

02 June 2020

CIMERWA has said that it is currently in the process of listing its shares on the Rwanda Stock Exchange (RSE). Mr Sigei, CEO, said that the transaction is currently in the hands of the relevant regulators and will be announced in due course.



The listing of the company will also depend on its market performance, which has been affected by the coronavirus pandemic despite a significantly financial book last year, reports KT Press.



If listed, CIMERWA will be come the ninth company on the RSE and the fifth local company after the Bank of Kigali, Bralirwa, Crystal telecoms, landM Bank.



Meanwhile, the Rwandan government prepares to withdraw its shares in the plant while other shareholders such as SORAS Group, Rwanda Social Security Board and the Rwandan Investment Group have also expressed interest to divest their stake in the cement producer.

