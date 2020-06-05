Nuvoco Vistas Corp sets water and energy consumption goals

05 June 2020

On the occasion of 'World Environment Day', Friday 5 June 2020, and considering Nuvoco's long term commitment to sustainability and environment care, Nuvoco Vistas Corporation Ltd reports that it has set a new goal in reducing its environmental footprint.



Mr Jayakumar Krishnaswamy, managing director of Nuvoco Vistas Corp Ltd, said "Building a sustainable world is an integral part of Nuvoco's vision. This year's theme for World Environment Day is 'Biodiversity', which emphasises the need for nurturing plant and animal life to ensure natural sustainability of all life forms. Conserving and replenishing natural resources is an important step towards this goal, and Nuvoco has been steadily making progress through various responsible practices.



"Our sustainability goal is to reduce waste generation, and overall water and energy consumption by five per cent over the previous year's baseline; thereby making a net positive contribution to nature by minimising our environmental footprint while maximising the value for all our stakeholders."

