Final acceptance certificate issued for Edo Cement second line

09 June 2020

On 4 June, the final acceptance certificate (FAC) was issued from BUA Group to the EPC Contractor CBMI Construction, the core member of Sinoma International, for EDO Cement's second 6000tpd new lin, in Nigeria.



The new plant has been under our operation and maintenance since June 2019 with a reliable and high running rate, much to the satisfaction of the client, said CBMI Construction.

