Advertisement

In May 2025 the Pakistani cement industry is set to experience a notable surge in dispatches. According to recent findings from Topline Pakistan Research, local cement dispatches are projected to rise by an impressive 34 per cent MoM, reaching approximately 3.38Mt. This uptick signifies a modest one per cent YoY growth, indicating a positive trend for the local market.

The analysis is based on preliminary data collected over the initial 25 days of the month, which indicates local sales at 2.82Mt. Further channel checks extending to 28 days revealed figures closer to 3.15Mt. The increased activity in May can be attributed to the greater number of working days compared to April, as the Eid holidays had a positive impact on sales performance during the previous month. On average, daily sales in May are projected to be around 109,000t, a significant increase from the 84,000t that was recorded in April.

As the month progresses, domestic sales are expected to surpass the average of 2.99Mt seen earlier, showcasing the industry’s resilience. However, the overall YoY increase remains modest at one per cent, largely influenced by a high base effect from May 2024, when sales reached 3.36Mt.

Exports are also expected to show improvement, with predictions of a two per cent YoY increase and a substantial 14 per cent MoM increase.

As a result of these trends, total cement sales in Pakistan are projected to approximate 4.33Mt, reflecting a one per cent increase YoY and a notable 29 per cent increase MoM. Capacity utilisation in the industry is also on the rise, estimated at 62 per cent this May compared to 47 per cent in April, mirroring the 62 per cent from the same month last year.

This combination of increased demand, higher sales, and improving economic conditions bodes well for the future of the cement industry in Pakistan as it heads towards what many are optimistic will be an even stronger FY25-26.

by Abdul Rab Sidiqqi, Pakistan