The Gambia Cement Importers Association has accused the country's government for the sharp rise in cement prices due to local cement shortages. The price of a bag of cement currently costs GMD450 (US$6.21).

Baboucarr Mbaye, president of the association, highlighted the challenges they face in importing cement, attributing the price surge to government measures restricting imports. According to a report in The Point Newspaper, he stated that the government's priority of local cement factories, which cannot meet national demand, is the root cause.

“What we are facing currently is difficult. You buy your cement and it takes you over 20 days before getting hold of it. The government should allow importation because it’s the only sustainable way,” he said.

