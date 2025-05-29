Advertisement

Cement producers across Ghana have not complied with the order by the Cement Manufacturing Development Committee (CMDC) to declare their ex-factory prices, according to Ghana Broadcasting Corp.

The CMDC’s directives, contained in a letter dated 21 May 2025, ordered all cement manufacturers to submit their ex-factory prices for 50kg bags of cement (grades 32.5R (BL) and 42.5R (BL) before 24 May 2025. Under the Ghana Standards Authority (Pricing of Cement) Regulations, 2024 (L.I. 2491) cement producers have to report prices every month. The declaration of ex-factory prices is laid down by law to monitor the price build-up of producers to ensure there are no hidden costs or unjustified tariffs that would negatively impact the public.

CMDC Chairman, Professor Alex Dodoo, assure that the committee would convene an emergency meeting to decide on preferred sanctions for the non-compliant producers.