Cement sales in Morocco have jumped by 32 per cent to 1.145Mt in April, according to the country's Finance Ministry.

The ready-mix sector increased its off take by 34 per cent YoY while the prefabricated products market reported the largest expansion by 38 per cent YoY in April 2025. Cement sales to the wholesale/retail and building segments were up 29.6 and 23.3 per cent, respectively.

In the first four months of 2025, cement sales increased 10.3 per cent tp 4.526Mt – a significant acceleration when compared with 3.5 per cent growth in the 4M24.