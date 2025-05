Advertisement

The step is expected to ensure that homes for low-income sectors do not become more expensive due to an increase in prices for key inputs.

In 2025 the Mexican state is planning the construction of 180,000 homes through Infonavit and Conavi. Each would cost MXN550,000 (US$28,478), not including the value of the land, as the government is seeking donations of these properties from federal, state, or municipal authorities.