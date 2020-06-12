CRH Romania posts 15% turnover increase in 2019

12 June 2020

CRH Romania reported a turnover of RON1.1bn (US$257.45m) in 2019, a 15 per cent YoY increase compared to the previous year, according to data published on Ministry of Finance's website.



The company's profit exceeded RON100m, while the number of employees remained flat at around 720. The company has two cement factories in the country.

