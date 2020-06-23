Votorantim appoints Juan Aguilera as new industrial director Cementos Cosmos

ICR Newsroom By 23 June 2020

Votorantim has named Juan Aguilera as the new industrial director of Cementos Cosmos. Mr Aguilera will supervise the management of the company’s four cement plants and two grinding units in Spain.



He has been employed by Cementos Cosmos for almost 20 years, holding positions such as the management of the Niebla and Córdoba cement plants as well as the Bobadilla grinding unit in Malaga. Following a period as director of operations for Votorantim Cimentos in Brazil, he has returned to Spain, where he will use his extensive experience in alternative fuels to supervise the activity at Toral, which is introducing the concept of the circular economy to its fuel supply.

Published under