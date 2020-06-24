Semen Indonesia eyes expanding export volume in 2020

PT Semen Indonesia Tbk remains optimistic that the cement market will improve and to boost its volumes, it will target export markets in 2020.



"The addition of capacity allows us to open new markets in the region, with a target of more than 2019," said Semen Indonesia Director of Marketing and Supply Chain, Adi Munandir, during the annual general meeting of shareholders (AGM) in Jakarta on 19 June.



Launching last year's sales report, Semen Indonesia booked an export volume of 3.66Mt, up 15.30 per cent. While PT Solusi Bangun Indonesia Tbk – the former Holcim Indonesia – recorded an export volume of 432,101t. Combined, exports of Semen Indonesia and Solusi Bangun Indonesia totalled 4.09Mt last year.



However, Mr Munandir did not dismiss that almost all countries feel the impact of the spread of the coronavirus. "Everything depends on market dynamics. Semen Indonesia Group (SIG) will conduct market dynamics observations and analysis so as not to lose opportunities," he added.

