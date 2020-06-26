CMA highlights positive sector prospects and continued sustainability drive

ICR Newsroom By 26 June 2020

India’s cement industry is providing self-sufficiency and is well-placed to cater to the existing and future demand of cement, according to Marendra Singhi, CMA president, in the opening session of Green Cementech’s 2020 virtual conference on 24-26 June. He highlighted the considerable growth prospects of the country’s cement sector in view of the country’s need for infrastructure and housing programmes.



In terms of the sector’s sustainability, Mr Singhi emphasised that the country operated modern cement plants with the latest technology, enabling cement production using 23 per cent less electricity and 12-15 per cent less thermal energy compared to the global average. “Specific energy consumption achieved by Indian Cement Industry is comparable with the best in the world at 671 kcal/kg of clinker and 63.9 kWh/tonne of cement,” said Mr Singhi. Moreover, he explained the need to apply the principles of the circular economy and the benefits it brings to the cement industry in terms of alternative fuels and raw materials and further reducing its carbon emission intensity by 45 per cent compared to the 2010 base level, leading to carbon emission savings of 367Mt of CO2 by 2050.



To support the industry’s competitiveness, new technologies such as digitalisation/Industry 4.0 and the shift from a base-load approach to energy generation to flexible power plants, renewable energy sources and energy storage, are expected to play an increasingly-important part. “All this shows that we are entering into an era of deflated energy prices in terms of electricity cost as we move into future. Now this is an interesting phenomenon in making as it has potential to change the whole ecosystem around us,” predicts Mr Singhi. He anticipates the rise of revolutionary technologies, particularly a new renewable fuels category including hydrogen, ammonia, methanol and methane, as well the heat electrification of kilns driven by cheaper renewable electricity, and the emergence of new jobs and business potential.



“If all entrepreneurs work towards finding solutions in this tough time, we will not only emerge winners but will also safeguard the society in many ways such as maintain safe supply chains, continuing productions, enabling more research and development, training of local people, continuing employment and social stability, health care and many more.

“The new challenges extend the strategy further to maximising positive impacts of business on people, planet and profit. It is time for corporates to further recreate business models with the intent of raising the value bar to people and nature by enhancing and enabling business models. This would be a usual business sense,” he concluded.







