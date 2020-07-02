JSW Group reportedly set to reduce imports from China

Parth Jindal, managing director of JSW Cement, has announced on social media that JSW Group plans to reduce its net imports from China.



"The JSW Group have a net import of US$400m from China annually and we pledge to bring this down to zero in the next 24 months," said Mr Jindal.



In the comment, Mr Jindal referred to the clash on the border of both countries, which took place earlier in June.



JSW Cement currently imports clinker from China to supply its grinding operations.

