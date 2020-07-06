BUA Cement plans new 3Mta plant in Adamawa

Nigeria’s BUA Cement has announced that it is planning to establish a 3Mta cement facility and 50MW power plant in the Guyuk and Lamurde areas of Adamawa state.



While visiting the state governor, Abdul Samad Rabiu, chairman of BUA Cement, reportedly referenced preliminary findings which show that the two areas have good quality limestone deposits and said the company is ready to begin investment in the state.



Mr Rabiu noted that the Guyuk plant would be a major investment into the northeast of the country by BUA and requested the support of the governor for the project, according to The Sun.

