Petra Cement starts commercial operation of Gebr Pfeiffer mill

07 July 2020

Petra Cement Inc of the Philippines successfully brought on line in early December a Gebr Pfeiffer ready2grind system, on the Mindanao archipelago and more precisely in the region of the Zamboanga Peninsula. The plant is now in commercial operation.



The order was a greenfield project, in which the geographical circumstances in the Philippines had to be taken into account during the initial stage of planning. These were the rainfalls varying with the seasons and producing constant tropical precipitation. In addition, Gebr Pfeiffer had to take into account high wind loads, which are caused by the site’s proximity to the sea, and with the region's high risk of earthquakes that the construction must withstand.



The core of the ready2grind system is an MVR vertical mill, which comes equipped with four grinding rollers. The scope of supply includes the ready2grind grinding system itself, from the feed bin to the filter discharge, as well as connected optional modules, such as product silos, a packing plant with truck bag loading and some other small extras.

