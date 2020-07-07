Lebanese market contracts 56% in 1H20

ICR Newsroom By 07 July 2020

Cement consumption in Lebanon fell by 55.7 per cent in the first six months of 2020. Demand decreased to 300,334t in the 1H20 from 677,620t in the 1H19, according to Libnanews.



Local cement plants have reportedly ceased their activities following delays in the renewal of quarry permits.

