Steppe Cement sells 0.76Mt of cement in 1H2020

09 July 2020

Steppe Cement of Kazakhstan reports that it sold 764,752t of cement in the 1H20 for KZT13,677m (US$33.24m), down from 780,315t for KZT10,079m in 1H19. This represents a decline of two per cent in volume and three per cent in turnover.



The average price of cement in the 1H20 was KZT17,884/t, excluding VAT, compared to KZT18,042/t in the 1H19. The ex-works price declined to KZT14,727/t from KZT15,148/t in the 1H19.



Kazakhstan's cement market grew by two per cent in the 1H20, compared to the 1H19, with imports representing six per cent of the domestic market supply. Exports declined by two per cent to 0.84Mt in the period. Steppe Cement's market share reached 16.5 per cent in January-June 2020 and the company exported 11 per cent of its sales.

Published under