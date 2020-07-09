Bureau of Indian Standards issues first licence for microfine OPC production

The Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) has granted the country’s first licence for the manufacture of microfine ordinary Portland cement and ultrafine ground granulated blastfurnace slag (GGBS) to Counto Microfine Products. The company is a joint venture between Ambuja Cements and Alcon group and has one of the largest manufacturing facilities for microfine materials in Goa.
The Goan firm will now be able to produce and sell the products with an assurance on the quality and reliability of the product, said Pawan Kumar Kandoi, head of the BIS.
The Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) has granted the country’s first licence for the manufacture of microfine ordinary Portland cement and ultrafine ground granulated blastfurnace slag (GGBS) to Counto Microfine Products. The company is a joint venture between Ambuja Cements and Alcon group and has one of the largest manufacturing facilities for microfine materials in Goa.
Sign up for our Daily News Service
Our editors' pick the top news delivered to your inbox each day.Sign up for the daily email