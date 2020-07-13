Bamburi Cement donates KES15.6m in the fight against COVID-19

Bamburi Cement (LafargeHoldim group) has donated KES15.6m (US$145,600) in the fight against coronavirus to the Kenyan government's COVID-19 Emergency Response Fund.



KES5m of the donation is a direct cash contribution for immediate assistance, KES5.2m is directed at personal protective equipment (PPE) and KES2.4m will support communities in Mombasa, Kilifi, Machakos, Kwale and Kjiado which need water tanks for hand washing, face masks and hand sanitisers. A further KES3m is set aside for further support in the community.



"As a key player in the building and construction industry, we acknowledge that we have an important role to play in supporting the community and the economy during this crisis and facilitating in any way possible the rapid and sustained economic recovery,” said Bamburi Cement Group Managing Director, Seddiq Hassani."

