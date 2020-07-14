Rwanda's Prime Cement set to begin operations

A new cement plant under construction in Musanze, Rwanda, is set to begin marketing its product next month. Prime Cement Ltd is expected to begin production at around 50,000tpm or 600,000tpa of cement.



"Preparations are on high gear. Most of the equipment and machinery are in their place and a few remaining are on their way from Mombasa. No wonder, we shall be on the market next month," said Eric Rutabana, the plant manager.



The works is expected to begin selling cement at RWF9000/bag (US$9.43/bag) compared to the current price of around RWF12,000 in the country.



"We hope that with our coming to the market, the cement prices will be reviewed downward. Sincerely speaking, the existing price is beyond purchasing power on the local market," said Mr Rutabana.



Prime Cement represents an investment of RWF63.6bn and was constructed to bridge the current gap in cement demand, according to reports.

