Ethiopia starts online cement sales

14 July 2020

Cement customers in Ethiopia can now gain access to buying cement online with the start-up of Dumbulo Shopping Solutions.

The online shopping platform founded by Dr Gemechu Waktola will boost cement sales in the region around Addis Ababa. The company has entered into an agreement with National Cement, which has a central cement warehouse in Addis Ababa, and is in discussions with other cement producers.



"Big investment projects and government infrastructure development projects can directly buy cement from the factories. It is the end users like homebuilders that are suffering," Dr Waktola said.



The bonus for homeowners that cement is cheaper to buy online. "Homebuilders now can shop the cement online with much lower price from the traditional market," he added.



The Ministry of Trade and Industry has put a price cap on cement. The ministry has set a price tag of ETB360 (US$10.21) for a quintal of cement. "Customers can buy a quintal of cement for ETB345 through our website. The whole idea of e-commerce is availing products with cheaper prices," Dr Waktola said.

