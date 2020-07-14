Turkish cement exports to France rise by 9% in 1H20

In June 2020 the export of Turkish cement to France increased by 65.6 per cent YoY, representing a value of US$12.9m, according to the Turkish Ministry of Trade. Total cement exports from Turkey in June advanced 37.4 per cent to US$343.1m when compared with June 2019.

January-June 2020

In January-June 2020 Turkish cement exports to France increased 8.9 per cent YoY to US$61.6m, reported Trend News Agency. Total cement exports from Turkey fell 6.9 per cent YoY in the January-June 2020 period and reached a value of US$1.7bn. They represented 2.3 per cent of the country's total exports.

