Votorantim reduces production at Oural

ICR Newsroom By 15 July 2020

Votorantim-owned Oural cement plant in Spain will considerably reduce its cement production as a result of falling demand from the construction sector due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The cement producer has seen a significant fall in its sales in Spain and industry sources expect the sector to see a decline of 20 per cent for the full year.



The decision will see a reduction in the production of clinker in particular as the company will continue to bag and distribute cement as the market requires. To date the kiln has been running for periods of several weeks and stopped for other weeks, according to The Voice of Galicia.



The plant restarted production in 2017, producing mainly clinker for export through the port of Coruña.

