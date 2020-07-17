Holcim Argentina appoints new commercial director

ICR Newsroom By 17 July 2020

Holcim Argentina has named Victor Mariaca as new commercial director.



Mr Mariaca held previously commercial positions within Holcim, including regional commercial manager. He has also led commercial development at Grupo Herdez and Clorox in Mexico.



"I am very happy to assume this new position, I hope I can contribute my experience to help the company achieve its objectives in this great country," said Mr Mariaca, who is Mexican and has a degree in Marketing from the Institute of Technology and Higher Studies of Monterrey, Mexico.

