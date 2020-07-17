Uzbekistan cement prices fall

ICR Newsroom By 17 July 2020

At the last auction of the Uzbek National Commodity and Raw Materials Exchange on 29 June, the average weighted cost fell 4.9 per cent from UZS792,000/t (US$77.71/t) to UZS754,000/t, according to the UzEX press service.



Between January and June 2020, the average price of all cement brands on the exchange advanced 59 per cent from UZS499,000/t to UZS792,000/t as the construction season got underway in May. A reduction of volumes offered by sellers and a threefold increase in cement imports also contributed to the price rise. Nearly 4.08Mt of cement were entered for trading on the exchange and 4.04Mt were sold, according to News of Uzbekistan.

Published under