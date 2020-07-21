Egypt sees cement sales surge 42% in June

Egypt's cement industry has reported a sudden surge in total sales, recording 3.64Mt during June 2020, including minimal exports, up 42 per cent MoM and one per cent YoY.



June's improvement follows on from one of the lowest monthly sales run rates on record during May, which were impacted by the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and the partial lockdowns.



The MoM turnaround was recorded across companies including Suez Cement, which reported a sales growth of 55 per cent MoM and 24 per cent YoY to 599,000t. Arabian Cement posted sales rising 30 per cent MoM and 17 per cent YoY to record 320,000t. Misr Beni Suef Cement recorded a sales growth of 29 per cent MoM to 89,000t, although this reflected a drop of 59 per cent YoY.









