Vietnam cement and clinker exports rise 36% in July

ICR Newsroom By 31 July 2020

Vietnam has exported an estimated 3Mt of cement and clinker with a value of US$117m in July, according to the country’s General Statistics Office. This represents a rise of 35.5 per cent in volume and 30.2 per cent in value when compared with July 2019.



In the first seven months of 2020 total cement and clinker exports stood at 19.46Mt, up 9.4 per cent YoY. Their value fell 3.4 per cent YoY to US$732m.

