Argos launches ECO Multiproposito in Honduras

Colombian cement producer Argos has launched its ECO Multiproposito cement in Honduras.
The product is a general-purpose cement that thanks to sustainable production processes lowers CO2 emissions by 40 per cent. Energy for the production process at the company’s Comayagua plant is sourced from a solar power array that it inaugurated at the start of 2020.
The new product is said to be the first environmentally-friendly cement sold in the country, reports Esmerk Latin American News.
Colombian cement producer Argos has launched its ECO Multiproposito cement in Honduras.
Sign up for our Daily News Service
Our editors' pick the top news delivered to your inbox each day.Sign up for the daily email