Argos launches ECO Multiproposito in Honduras

By ICR Newsroom
10 August 2020


Colombian cement producer Argos has launched its ECO Multiproposito cement in Honduras.

The product is a general-purpose cement that thanks to sustainable production processes lowers CO2 emissions by 40 per cent. Energy for the production process at the company’s Comayagua plant is sourced from a solar power array that it inaugurated at the start of 2020.

The new product is said to be the first environmentally-friendly cement sold in the country, reports Esmerk Latin American News.

