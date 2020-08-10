Argos launches ECO Multiproposito in Honduras

ICR Newsroom By 10 August 2020

Colombian cement producer Argos has launched its ECO Multiproposito cement in Honduras.



The product is a general-purpose cement that thanks to sustainable production processes lowers CO 2 emissions by 40 per cent. Energy for the production process at the company’s Comayagua plant is sourced from a solar power array that it inaugurated at the start of 2020.



The new product is said to be the first environmentally-friendly cement sold in the country, reports Esmerk Latin American News.

