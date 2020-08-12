Misr Cement Co sees 330% surge in net profit

Egypt’s Misr Cement Co (Qena) has reported a 330 per cent surge in consolidated net profit to EGP63.25m (US$3.96m) for the first half of 2020, against EGP14.69m in the 1H19.
Standalone net profit also climbed to EGP42.16m from EGP8.1m, according to a statement filed on the Egyptian Stock Exchange.
